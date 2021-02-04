The need for substitute teachers in Bay District Schools is greater than ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have seen certain signs all around town promoting the need for substitute teachers at Bay District Schools. Human Resources Executive Director Shirley Baker said about 400 substitutes are in the pool, with 100 on any given day picking up jobs. But, that’s not enough.

“When a classroom is vacant and there’s not someone coming in to fill in for the teacher, then not only does that mean that the students are not only going to get their seamless instruction for that day, but it puts a burden on administration to find someone to cover that classroom,” said Baker.

Pre-pandemic, the district had 300 active substitutes picking up jobs every day. Hiland Park Elementary School Principal Ilea Faircloth said depending on the day and situation, they’ve had anywhere from one to 10.

“Our staff and personnel has been very positive and very motivated to help and work through what we’re going through right now, but the need for substitutes is huge,” said Faircloth.

Faircloth said it’s posed some challenges to constantly have all hands on deck with the shortages. Baker says while she realizes many people don’t want to sign up to be a substitute during the pandemic, she adds there are benefits people should consider. Baker said one benefit is choosing the days you work. She adds they’ve also raised the pay.

“While it’s not as high as we’d like it to be, we have raised it to $12 per hour for this year. In addition, if a substitute picks up at least ten jobs in a month, then they will get a $100 incentive bonus,” said Baker.

Baker said an administrator, para-professional or staff member will fill in if they can’t find a sub.

“I will say that the schools have been doing a phenomenal job making sure that someone is in the classroom,” said Baker.

Baker said since the beginning of the school year, they’ve added to the sub pool, but are not where they need to be. Faircloth said if you have a love for kids and a high school diploma, look into being a substitute, because our community needs it.

