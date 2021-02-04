Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another nice day across the Panhandle today, but changes are on the way for tonight.

Shower activity will likely begin later this evening, and will continue throughout the day on Friday. We won’t be getting any sort of substantial break from the rain over the next week, with daily chances after Friday in the 20-30% chance range.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust

Latest News

THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
The humidity and rain chances are on the increase
Wednesday Evening Forecast
The humidity and rain chances are on the increase
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Forecast