Trial pushed back for former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for Lynn Haven’s former mayor and city attorney is being pushed back.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, a motion was granted to delay the trial, from March 1st, to May 3rd.

Former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton are facing multiple federal charges stemming from a public corruption investigation.

Documents show Albritton wanted the delay, but Anderson did not.

In Anderson’s opposition to the motion, it stated Anderson is “devastated by the charges and needs her day in court sooner rather than later.”

It also argued the pending trial is taking an emotional and physical toll on Anderson, and a delay could impact the availability of a critical witness.

However, the court ruled Albritton’s request for more time to resolve discovery issues, including issues surrounding inaccessible electronic discovery as reasonable, and adjusted the trial date.

