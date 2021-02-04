Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Cold and frosty weather tonight gives way to warmer weather
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see one more night of very cold temperatures before temperatures will be on the increase and rain chances return to the panhandle. For tonight skies will be clear and winds will be calm allowing for inland areas to drop to near freezing w/a heavy frost likely. Near the coast temperatures will be closer to 40. On Thursday it will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Rain returns to the area on Friday and could linger a little bit over the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

