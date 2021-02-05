Advertisement

Bay County Job Fair goes virtual

By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 34th annual Bay County Job Fair took place virtually Thursday.

CareerSource Gulf Coast hosted the event, which is the largest in Bay County.

This year, instead of dressing their best and presenting resumes in person, job seekers pursued these opportunities online.

The virtual fair connected employers to candidates hoping to land a job.

”Well the Bay County Job Fair is the largest job fair in our county. We actually had no idea how it would turn out going virtual, but we’ve had a great response from our employers and our job seekers. We have about 130 employers today registered to attend and 500 job seekers currently participating,” said CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock.

The job fair comes at a good time as unemployment remains a concern during COVID-19.

CareerSource officials say 2,300 jobs in the local tourism industry have been lost due to the pandemic.

”I wasn’t actually sure what to expect with the virtual job fair. It’s the first one we’ve done but so far I’ve been pleasantly surprised. CareerSource Gulf Coast has done a fantastic job in getting everything up. Everything up on the website has been very user friendly and I’m getting lots of great candidates so far,” said Nancy Luther, Adecco Staffing Branch Manager.

Adecco Staffing adds her company is currently hiring for sales positions, warehouse, clerical, and a call center work from home position.

Those interested in applying can visit their website adeccousa.com or call their office, 850-747-1211.

