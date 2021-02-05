Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teen

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s officials are on the hunt for a missing teen.

Thirteen-year-old Josiah Webb is a seventh grader at Deane Bozeman School. He was last seen at the gas station on the corner of U.S. 20 and 77 at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Family members tell us he does not have a phone or much money. He would also not have any of his own transportation. They say Josiah has a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

