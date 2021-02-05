Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw warm temperatures and dry skies yesterday, but lots of rain is in store for today.

A cold front will begin pushing into the region this afternoon, leading to roughly half an inch or more of rain across the Panhandle through Sunday. Shower activity will pick up as we get into the evening hours, with likely another washout in store for tomorrow.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Bay County Sheriff's Officials are on the hunt for a missing teen.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teen

Latest News

FRIDAY MORNING WX 2-5-2021
FRIDAY MORNING WX 2-5-2021
Cooler and wetter weather returns to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Cooler and wetter weather returns to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Forecast