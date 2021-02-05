Advertisement

Hotel Effie opens at The Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort

Hotel Effie held an open ribbon cutting and rooftop celebration to celebrate its official grand...
Hotel Effie held an open ribbon cutting and rooftop celebration to celebrate its official grand opening on Thursday.(Gianna Wyatt/Hotel Effie)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hotel Effie held an open ribbon cutting and rooftop celebration to celebrate its official grand opening on Thursday.

The hotel welcomed its first guest on Monday and offers 250-guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and the only hotel rooftop pool and lounge on the Emerald Coast.

The new hotel also offers four culinary concepts ranging from a French influenced restaurant, a poolside bar, a coffee shop, and in-room dining.

“We could not be more excited to share this beautiful property with the world. We look forward to helping guests make memories and new traditions at Hotel Effie for years to come,” said Sara Becnel, vice president of development and general manager of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “There is a lot to celebrate today!”

The hotel also offers 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 13,000 square-foot Juniper Ballroom.

Hotel Effie is able to accommodate up to 1,200 attendees.

To learn more about how to book a vacation, wedding or group event visit their website, HotelEffie.com

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech

Latest News

Black pastors from all across the state are coming together as a task force, with the hope of...
Black pastors come together to help distribute more COVID-19 vaccinations to people of color
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we show you the rare coastal dune lakes of...
Exploring the rare coastal dune lakes of Walton County
Students continue to learn, even when quarantined due to COVID-19.
Walton County school leaders find ways to continue classes for quarantined students
Cooler and wetter weather returns to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast