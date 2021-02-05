Hotel Effie opens at The Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hotel Effie held an open ribbon cutting and rooftop celebration to celebrate its official grand opening on Thursday.

The hotel welcomed its first guest on Monday and offers 250-guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and the only hotel rooftop pool and lounge on the Emerald Coast.

The new hotel also offers four culinary concepts ranging from a French influenced restaurant, a poolside bar, a coffee shop, and in-room dining.

“We could not be more excited to share this beautiful property with the world. We look forward to helping guests make memories and new traditions at Hotel Effie for years to come,” said Sara Becnel, vice president of development and general manager of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “There is a lot to celebrate today!”

The hotel also offers 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 13,000 square-foot Juniper Ballroom.

Hotel Effie is able to accommodate up to 1,200 attendees.

To learn more about how to book a vacation, wedding or group event visit their website, HotelEffie.com

