Local agencies raising awareness for infant safety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen says they want to educate and bring awareness to the loss of infants from unsafe sleeping environments.

“People who experience the loss of a child due to an unsafe sleep environment, they will tell you over and over ‘I didn’t think it could happen to me,’” said Allen.

Sleep Safely Bay is mirrored from an idea out of their partner agency in Duval County, where they had one of the highest rates of infant deaths due to unsafe sleeping environments. Allen said since 2016, Bay County has seen 14 infants die due to this. To put it into perspective, she said that’s about the size of a kindergarten classroom.

“You know, really put that image in your mind that an entire classroom of five-year-olds are now no longer able to report to the first day of school due to an unsafe sleep environment. It really puts a reality, a harsh reality, on what’s going on and education is the key,” said Allen.

The key is not sharing a bed with someone else. Allen adds sleeping hazards like pillows and blankets contribute to an unsafe sleeping environment as well.

“We really want to encourage the ABC’s, that children should be Alone on their Back in a Crib for their first year of life,” said Allen.

Starting this month, all partnering agencies are providing informational bags and awareness materials with the messaging of “ABC” and “This Side Pp.” Allen said if people know better, they do better.

“It’s an unnecessary loss, it’s heartbreaking and that child had the world ahead of them and something that was completely preventable ended their life way too soon,” said Allen.

The goal is to see zero deaths due to unsafe sleep and suffocation in 2021. The Advocacy Center and the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin teamed up with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, local law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families for this initiative through the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.