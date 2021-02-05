Local cardiologist talks heart health in honor of Go Red For Women Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s roughly one death a minute. In fact, heart disease kills more women than men.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Amir Haghighat joined us in our studio to talk about Go Red for Women and bringing awareness to heart disease risks for women.

Awareness of the risk of heart disease among women is improving, but events like Go Red Day are important to help make sure women know their risk factors, including silent risk factors like blood pressure.

