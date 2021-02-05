Advertisement

One adult, four children injured in car accident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Thursday around 6 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 26-year-old female driver was in a car with four children, aged 8, 6, 2, and 6 months, going southbound on County Road 275. Officials say she veered into the west shoulder and steered back to the left, but overcorrected to the right and spun out into a ditch. They say the vehicle overturned and the 8- and 6-year old were ejected from the vehicle.

The 6-year-old is in critical condition while the rest of the passengers, and the driver, are in serious condition.

Troopers say charges are pending.

