Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Senate has passed a budget resolution that will allow the COVID-19 package to pass without threat of a filibuster.

The resolution passed 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

The vote, along party lines with the Republicans opposing the procedure, happened after what is known as “vote-a-rama,” where a number of amendments are offered to the budget resolution.

