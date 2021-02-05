Teen arrested for alleged written threat in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE: February 4, 2021 (6:45 p.m.)

A teenager is facing a felony charge, after a written threat was found, which led to two schools being canceled on Wednesday.

15-year-old Jay Raymond Floyd Whitfield, a student at Wewahitchka High School, was found responsible for the written threat.

Following an investigation, Whitfield informed an investigator he wrote the threat in hopes of classes being canceled for the remainder of the day.

The discovery prompted the evacuation and the immediate dismissal of students and staff at WHS.

Due to the close proximity to Wewahitchka Elementary School and the logistical challenge presented of transporting students home, students and staff at Wewahitchka Elementary School were also dismissed for the remainder of the day.

Law enforcement say they searched the school and deemed it safe. All students returned to school Thursday morning.

Whitfield is currently being held and awaiting his first appearance at the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He faces one count of Threatening to Discharge a Destructive Device (2nd Degree) and one count of Interference with School Administration Functions (2nd Degree Misdemeanor).

ORIGINAL: February 3, 2021 (3:30 p.m.)

Students in Wewahitchka will return to classes Thursday morning after abruptly being sent home early Wednesday.

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating a written threat at Wewahitchka High School, so the decision was made to send students home early.

After searching the school, deputies gave the all-clear.

Due to transportation challenges, students from Wewahitchka Elementary School were also dismissed for the rest of the day.

Both schools will resume their regular school schedules Thursday.

