The upswing of Hurricane Michael recovery in this weeks 850 Good News

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Fridays, we look back at the positive things that have happened this past week.

Following Hurricane Michael, many people in the community were left without a home.

Levitta and Brad Bryant were among those, until Tuesday, when the organization Samaritans Purse handed over the keys to a brand-new home.

“We felt eternally blessed that the lord would choose us to give us something so nice,” Bryant said. “You know when you’ve never had anything and you get something nice, it’s a wonderful miracle.”

Samaritan’s Purse has a goal to help 79 families impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The hurricane recovery continues in Mexico Beach as well.

The restoration of the city was a hot topic at a special council meeting earlier this week.

City leaders approved restoring the beach by moving more sand to the shoreline. City leaders also approved a $475,000 contract with Rotolo Consultant Inc. for the Highway 98 landscape restoration project.

So far residents are pleased with the rebuilding progress.

“Mexico Beach has just done such a good job even in preserving that old Florida style that was here before, to me it has just gotten better, and the landscape, all of the plans that are in place now, it is just going to make it that much better,” said Mexico Beach resident Christina Jagielski.

Tyndall Air Force Base is also on the upswing of Hurricane Michael recovery.

Tyndall officials decided to take this opportunity to revamp the base’s technology.

One of the highlights is the use of augmented reality to help flight line operations. Another new technology is censored pavements, which detect how the ground will react to different jets.

“We get to be the first or develop the prototype that could be a path line for the rest of the air force enterprise,” said Tyndall PMO Integration Division Chief Lowell Usrey.

The goal is for Tyndall to be a base of the future.

That wraps up this weeks 850 Good News.

