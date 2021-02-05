Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some wild weather swings over the next several days in the panhandle, but two things to remember will be to keep a jacket and an umbrella handy over our area. For tonight skies will be cloud and rain will spread in after midnight w/lows staying steady near 60. On Friday rain becomes likely and temps may briefly climb into the mid 60s in the morning before winds turn northerly and it turns colder with 50s in the afternoon. The rain will linger Friday night into Saturday w/lows Saturday AM in the 40s and highs only in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Drier weather returns for Sunday into Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

