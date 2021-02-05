Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some wild weather swings over the next several days in the panhandle, but two things to remember will be to keep a jacket and an umbrella handy over our area. For tonight skies will be cloud and rain will spread in after midnight w/lows staying steady near 60. On Friday rain becomes likely and temps may briefly climb into the mid 60s in the morning before winds turn northerly and it turns colder with 50s in the afternoon. The rain will linger Friday night into Saturday w/lows Saturday AM in the 40s and highs only in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Drier weather returns for Sunday into Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech

Latest News

Cooler and wetter weather returns to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Forecast
THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
The humidity and rain chances are on the increase
Wednesday Evening Forecast