Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is in final preparations to offer access and administration of approximately 8,100 free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state of Florida.

As a preferred retail partner in the fight against COVID-19, SEG will begin to administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, February 11, to eligible recipients in select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarket locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.