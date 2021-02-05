Winn-Dixie to start offering COVID-19 vaccines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winn-Dixie will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie, made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The company is working with the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Centers for Disease Control to offer 8,100 free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state.

Vaccines will be administered starting Thursday, February 11th, to eligible recipients in select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, and Harveys Supermarket stores.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to being a store our customers can always count on—not just for their groceries, but as an advocate for their health and wellness as the pandemic continues to overwhelm our communities” Anthony Hucker, President & CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and as availability continues to expand, our expert pharmacists stand ready to begin vaccinations throughout the communities we serve to help combat the coronavirus across the Southeast.”

“The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

Southeastern Grocers say to monitor the website of the stores for the latest availability. The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

