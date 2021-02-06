Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 5th
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball?Girl’s
5A-2 District Championship
Arnold 43 Rickards 72
4A-1 District Championship
West Florida 40 Rutherford 71
4A-2 District Championship
Marianna 62 Gadsden 63
1A-3 District Championship
Cottondale 20 Chipley 52
1A-4 District Championship
Port St. Joe 60 Bozeman 23
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Poplar Springs 60 Arnold 70
Freeport 44 Rocky Bayou Chr. 49
Paxton 76 South Walton 102
Liberty 29 Altha 41
Laurel Hill 52 North Bay Haven 73
High School Soccer/Boy’s
6A-1 Semifinal
Navarre 1 Niceville 2
4A-1 District Championship
West Florida 0 Arnold 6
3A-2 Semifinals
FSU 0 Marianna 1
North Bay Haven 5 Rutherford 1
3A-1 Semifinals
Baker 0 South Walton 8
Walton 0 Catholic 2
