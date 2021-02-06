Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 5th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball?Girl’s

5A-2 District Championship

Arnold 43 Rickards 72

4A-1 District Championship

West Florida 40 Rutherford 71

4A-2 District Championship

Marianna 62 Gadsden 63

1A-3 District Championship

Cottondale 20 Chipley 52

1A-4 District Championship

Port St. Joe 60 Bozeman 23

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Poplar Springs 60 Arnold 70

Freeport 44 Rocky Bayou Chr. 49

Paxton 76 South Walton 102

Liberty 29 Altha 41

Laurel Hill 52 North Bay Haven 73

High School Soccer/Boy’s

6A-1 Semifinal

Navarre 1 Niceville 2

4A-1 District Championship

West Florida 0 Arnold 6

3A-2 Semifinals

FSU 0 Marianna 1

North Bay Haven 5 Rutherford 1

3A-1 Semifinals

Baker 0 South Walton 8

Walton 0 Catholic 2

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Winn-Dixie to offer free Moderna Vaccines on February 11 across Florida
Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 4th
Area students take advantage of National Signing Day
Area student athletes take part in National Signing Day
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 3rd
The Marlins are unbeaten in ten matches so far this season
Arnold Soccer has mastered the art of the throw-in