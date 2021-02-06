Advertisement

Bay District Schools’ Voluntary Pre-K Program applications opening Tuesday

Pre-K is offered at 15 school sites in the district.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials will be opening the applications for the Voluntary Pre-K Program Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m.

In order to register, you can click here or here. If parents are unable to get access to the internet, you can call 850-767-4201 or 850-767-4358 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Pre-K is offered at 15 school sites in the district: Deane Bozeman, Deer Point, Callaway, Cedar Grove, Cherry Street, Hiland Park, Lucille Moore, Lynn Haven, Northside, Parker, Southport, Tommy Smith, Tyndall Academy, Waller and Walsingham Academy.

To qualify, children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. The program offers a free daily morning program that lasts for three hours and 15 minutes. An enrichment program is also offered to complement the morning program for $60 per week. Both together provide a six-hour day from around 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Space is first come, first served.

