Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Winn-Dixie to offer free Moderna Vaccines on February 11 across Florida
Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Latest News

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Lady Rams win at West Florida, Lady Marlins fall to Rickards, and the Marlins topple the Atomics
Rutherford, Arnold girl's teams fight for district titles, Marlins host the Atomics Friday