City of Marianna featured in upcoming two-part TV series

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

You may see a familiar town on TV this upcoming weekend and the next.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford is taking his TV show “Today’s Homeowner” to Marianna in a special two-part series.

As you know, Marianna was hit hard by Hurricane Michael.

Danny, joined by his daughter and co-host Chelsea Lipford Wolf, and many volunteers designed and built a “pocket park” in an empty lot.

Danny is actually from Marianna, so this project was very special to him.

“It was very different. Some of my friends that I’ve known my entire life, I’ve never done any projects with them. And so, us working side by side, it was an amazing team effort. And then all of the new people I’ve met. I’ve been away from there for many, many years, and all the new people and the (community spirit) that was there was pretty overwhelming. It was a wonderful week,” Danny said.

You can tune in to the first part of the series, “Hope for a Hometown,” on WJHG Sunday right after NewsChannel 7 at 10.

Tune in for the second part at the same time on Feb.14.

For behind-the-scenes content, visit this site.

