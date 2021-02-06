Advertisement

City of Marianna featured in upcoming two-part TV series

Danny Lipford is from Marianna. He says this project was special to him.
Danny Lipford is from Marianna. He says this project was special to him.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

You may see a familiar town on TV this upcoming weekend and the next.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford is taking his TV show “Today’s Homeowner” to Marianna in a special two-part series.

As you know, Marianna was hit hard by Hurricane Michael.

Danny, joined by his daughter and co-host Chelsea Lipford Wolf, and many volunteers designed and built a “pocket park” in an empty lot.

Danny is actually from Marianna, so this project was very special to him.

“It was very different. Some of my friends that I’ve known my entire life, I’ve never done any projects with them. And so, us working side by side, it was an amazing team effort. And then all of the new people I’ve met. I’ve been away from there for many, many years, and all the new people and the (community spirit) that was there was pretty overwhelming. It was a wonderful week,” Danny said.

You can tune in to the first part of the series, “Hope for a Hometown,” on WJHG Sunday right after NewsChannel 7 at 10.

Tune in for the second part at the same time on Feb.14.

For behind-the-scenes content, visit this site.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Winn-Dixie to offer free Moderna Vaccines on February 11 across Florida
Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Latest News

People 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions were able to get their vaccines.
Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers will bring hundreds of job opportunities across Northwest...
New Gulf Power developments will bring hundreds of jobs to Northwest Florida
Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women.
Wearing red for women’s heart health
Pre-K is offered at 15 school sites in the district.
Bay District Schools’ Voluntary Pre-K Program applications opening Tuesday