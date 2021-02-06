Dennis “Moonshine” Rader coming soon to a theater near you

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello caught up with Dennis “Moonshine” Rader Friday morning to hear about his exciting upcoming music and comedy filled shows.

Dennis has shows coming up on Friday, February 12th and Friday, March 5th. The shows start at 2 p.m. at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach.

To purchase tickets, call Dennis at 850-814-8373.

To get a sneak peak of his performance, watch Sam’s full interview here.

