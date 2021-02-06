Advertisement

Enrollment opens for Florida Prepaid College Plan

Plans start at $45 a month.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Even during a pandemic the future of your child still looms. That includes paying for college.

The Florida Prepaid College Board is encouraging families to start saving for college, especially this month.

Open enrollment for the Florida Prepaid College Plan runs Feb. 1 - April 30.

If you enroll during February, the $50 application fee will be waived.

Officials say the earlier you start saving, the less you need to save each month. Plans start at $45 a month.

Why should you start saving during these uncertain times?

“When it comes to college savings, it’s important to take the long view. Obviously, last year, the year we’re in now, very challenging. But in fifteen years or sixteen years, when your child, your toddler, even your kindergartner is going to college, you will be happy you took the long view and started saving,” Florida Prepaid College Board spokesperson Shannon Colavecchio said.

The plan applies to both in-state and out-of-state schools, as well as public or private schools.

Every plan is guaranteed, meaning you can never lose your investment. If you don’t use all or any of the money, it will be refunded to you.

To learn more, visit the Florida Prepaid College Board website.

