Fort Walton Beach area teens caught burglarizing vehicles

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say three Fort Walton Beach area teens were caught burglarizing a car early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the incident took place off of Racetrack Road at around 2:11 a.m. They say witnesses called them after spotting the teens using flashlights to look into cars in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

After arriving on scene, a responding deputy saw the defendants enter an unlocked vehicle and look through the contents for items to take. Officials say when the teens saw deputies approaching they ran but were caught following a brief foot pursuit.

Cornelius Lee and Isaiah Banks, both 15, along with Trevion Braxton, 16, are charged with car burglary, petty theft, resisting an officer without violence, and loitering.

