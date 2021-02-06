New Gulf Power developments will bring hundreds of jobs to Northwest Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Power is working to give Northwest Florida cleaner energy by building Solar Energy Centers.

Gulf Power Spokesperson Kimberly Blair said, “We were really grateful that we were able to start providing and developing those solar developments in Northwest Florida.”

Not only do these centers reduce the same amount of carbon as taking 26,000 cars off the road, but they also are expected to bring in about 250 jobs during peak construction.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people who want to come in, help build this renewable energy center, and then have some skills that they might be able to take and apply in other projects,” Blair said.

Blue Indigo was the first solar energy center in our area. Blair says that center alone has changed lives.

She explained, “We actually had an employee working for us from Chipley. He really wanted to work in the renewable energy field. But to do that, he knew he was probably going to have to move away somewhere to do that.”

Because of the development of Blue Indigo, he didn’t have to.

“He was able to work on that project and now he’s the manager of that project. He gets to stay in his community and work renewable energy,” said Blair.

Gulf Power is about to start construction on two more centers; one being in Jackson County.

“It introduces our community, especially our rural communities to this high-tech, renewable industry that is growing and providing more and more jobs every day,” Blair said.

Although these jobs are temporary, she said this learning experience helps employees move toward other opportunities while learning new skills.

