Advertisement

New Gulf Power developments will bring hundreds of jobs to Northwest Florida

New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers will bring hundreds of job opportunities across Northwest...
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers will bring hundreds of job opportunities across Northwest Florida.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Power is working to give Northwest Florida cleaner energy by building Solar Energy Centers.

Gulf Power Spokesperson Kimberly Blair said, “We were really grateful that we were able to start providing and developing those solar developments in Northwest Florida.”

Not only do these centers reduce the same amount of carbon as taking 26,000 cars off the road, but they also are expected to bring in about 250 jobs during peak construction.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people who want to come in, help build this renewable energy center, and then have some skills that they might be able to take and apply in other projects,” Blair said.

Blue Indigo was the first solar energy center in our area. Blair says that center alone has changed lives.

She explained, “We actually had an employee working for us from Chipley. He really wanted to work in the renewable energy field. But to do that, he knew he was probably going to have to move away somewhere to do that.”

Because of the development of Blue Indigo, he didn’t have to.

“He was able to work on that project and now he’s the manager of that project. He gets to stay in his community and work renewable energy,” said Blair.

Gulf Power is about to start construction on two more centers; one being in Jackson County.

“It introduces our community, especially our rural communities to this high-tech, renewable industry that is growing and providing more and more jobs every day,” Blair said.

Although these jobs are temporary, she said this learning experience helps employees move toward other opportunities while learning new skills.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Winn-Dixie to offer free Moderna Vaccines on February 11 across Florida
Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Latest News

People 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions were able to get their vaccines.
Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots
Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women.
Wearing red for women’s heart health
Pre-K is offered at 15 school sites in the district.
Bay District Schools’ Voluntary Pre-K Program applications opening Tuesday
Danny Lipford is from Marianna. He says this project was special to him.
City of Marianna featured in upcoming two-part TV series