Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Hayley Hallmark, 35, is a teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville She’s accused of lewd and lascivious behavior with a student between August 2018 and August 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the victim was 15 when the relationship started.

Authorities say the investigation began Thursday when the victim confided in a teacher at Niceville High School.

After the information was reported to the school resource officer, Hallmark was placed on administrative leave.

A warrant was issued Friday and she was arrested.

Investigators say the relationship began with texts, progressed to sexting, then led to multiple physical encounters at several locations.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.