Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Getting the coronavirus vaccine out to as many people as possible is the goal of healthcare officials.

But one group, younger people with medical conditions, have been patiently waiting to get the shot.

“Healthcare workers are extremely important, over 65 is extremely important, but looking at high-risk populations, there’s been a gap,” said Justin Labrato, Chief Operating Officer of Sacred Heart Medical Group.

Lonnie Hawkins falls in that category.

“No pain at all, just a little stick like a shot,” he said.

Friday, he was selected as one of the first 1,000 people in our area with health conditions to get the vaccine.

“It was fairly simple. All you had to do was be here at the appointed time and there’s virtually no wait and I went through there and the whole thing was done in two minutes,” said Hawkins.

The local Sacred Heart hospitals were among 27 Florida hospitals receiving the first shots designated for younger people with health conditions, such as cancer, liver disease, and COPD.

“I would say besides nursing home patients, this is the population that needs it most,” said Labrato.

Eligible patients were contacted by health care providers.

They were told to show up at Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City, where Sacred Heart gave the shots.

“We’re used to dealing with sick people. We see a million visits a year, but these are preventing people from getting sick, and for us to have any chance of ending the pandemic, we’ve got to get vaccines out as fast as possible,” said Labrato.

Local healthcare providers are expecting 1,000 more doses of the vaccine next week.

If you qualify, you’ll be contacted.

