Advertisement

Wearing red for women’s heart health

Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women.
Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Did you know cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women? It causes one in three deaths every year.

Friday is National Go Red for Women Day in support of heart health. This special day is in conjunction with Heart Health Month.

Go Red for Women Day is a day to raise awareness of the growing problem.

It advocates for more research and action for women’s heart health.

In 2003, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute introduced the red dress as a symbol to help fight the cause.

The first thing you should know: the warning signs aren’t the same for women as they are for men.

”Heart disease is the number one killer for both men and women, and often times women’s symptoms are less appreciated and sometimes present atypically. Women can present with fatigue, worsening, shortness of breath, rather than typical symptoms associated with males as far as severe chest discomfort,” local cardiologist Dr. Samir Patel said.

Other symptoms in women are no symptoms at all. It’s what they call a silent heart attack.

Experts also say subtle signs like indigestion or discomfort in your jaw, upper back, and arms may point toward a heart problem.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
One adult and four children were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County...
One adult, four children injured in car accident
Winn-Dixie to offer free Moderna Vaccines on February 11 across Florida
Winn-Dixie to now administer free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Latest News

People 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions were able to get their vaccines.
Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers will bring hundreds of job opportunities across Northwest...
New Gulf Power developments will bring hundreds of jobs to Northwest Florida
Pre-K is offered at 15 school sites in the district.
Bay District Schools’ Voluntary Pre-K Program applications opening Tuesday
Danny Lipford is from Marianna. He says this project was special to him.
City of Marianna featured in upcoming two-part TV series