Wearing red for women’s heart health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Did you know cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women? It causes one in three deaths every year.

Friday is National Go Red for Women Day in support of heart health. This special day is in conjunction with Heart Health Month.

Go Red for Women Day is a day to raise awareness of the growing problem.

It advocates for more research and action for women’s heart health.

In 2003, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute introduced the red dress as a symbol to help fight the cause.

The first thing you should know: the warning signs aren’t the same for women as they are for men.

”Heart disease is the number one killer for both men and women, and often times women’s symptoms are less appreciated and sometimes present atypically. Women can present with fatigue, worsening, shortness of breath, rather than typical symptoms associated with males as far as severe chest discomfort,” local cardiologist Dr. Samir Patel said.

Other symptoms in women are no symptoms at all. It’s what they call a silent heart attack.

Experts also say subtle signs like indigestion or discomfort in your jaw, upper back, and arms may point toward a heart problem.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.