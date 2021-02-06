Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend, but a dry ending over the panhandle. Rain chances will be very high Saturday (80%) w/highs in the 50s. The clouds and wet weather move out Saturday night w/lows in the upper 40s. The sun returns in abundance Sunday w/highs in the low 60s and should carry over into Monday before the rain returns on Tuesday.

