Weekend Forecast

Expect a 50-50 weekend weather wise
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend, but a dry ending over the panhandle. Rain chances will be very high Saturday (80%) w/highs in the 50s. The clouds and wet weather move out Saturday night w/lows in the upper 40s. The sun returns in abundance Sunday w/highs in the low 60s and should carry over into Monday before the rain returns on Tuesday.

Get all he details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

