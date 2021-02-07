Advertisement

Businesses in St. Andrews adjust to the Mardi Gras Parade getting postponed

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around this time last year, people were unknowingly celebrating their last major events, including Mardi Gras.

”Last Mardi Gras in St. Andrews and in Pier Park was really the last get-together as a community a large get-together that we were able to have,” FINNS Island Style Grill Owner Justin Buxton said.

As we approach the pandemic’s first anniversary, the St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade is postponed. But businesses are adjusting their plans rather than giving them up.

”But it’s not what it normally is ya know, the parade and the vendors and the different things that we have going on. It is a very scaled-down event. But again we just wanted to keep it as familiar as possible,” Los Antijitos General Manager William Dozier said.

FINNS Island Style Grub at Little Village hosted its own Mardi Gras party. Owner Justin Buxton says he is thankful for the opportunity to do what they can to let the good times roll.

”I’m just thankful that we are able to do and operate as much as we can and to do it smartly and be wise about it and kind of give us the opportunity to stay in business and provide a service for the locals and anyone who wants to come and enjoy it,” Buxton said.

Other St. Andrews business owners say Mardi Gras is one of their busiest days of the year. Making adjustments like this necessary.

”Not only has the pandemic put a strain on these businesses, but it is also a slower time of the year in general so to be able to draw some people here and make sure that they have a good time it is important for both parties, the guests and the businesses,” Dozier said.

