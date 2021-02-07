Advertisement

Local man writes children’s book about Black Bay County pioneer

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Hawk Massalina’s name is written into Bay County history. You see it at Massalina Bayou, on street signs, and even at History Class Brewing Company.

Now, a children’s book will make sure his story is shared with future generations.

“I’ve known the stories for a long time, I want to do more research, so my cousin started doing research, and with Black History Month coming up, I thought it was a great time to tell the story of Hawk Massalina,” said Bay County resident Willie Spears.

Spears is the great-great-great-grandson of Hawk Massalina.

He grew up hearing the many stories of Hawk’s life and decided he had to write them down.

“I realized that someone needs to do something to make sure we can always go back to one place and find all these facts about Hawk Massalina,” said Spears.

Spears said during Black History Month, it’s important for locals to learn the story of Massalina.

“I think it’s important that you learn your own history, in your own town, and for us to learn about the first Black family to settle in Bay County, is very important,” said Spears.

The book, ‘Who Is Hawk Massalina?’ can be found on Amazon and WillieSpears.com.

