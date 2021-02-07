One woman stabbed Saturday evening in Panama City
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
One woman is seriously injured after she was stabbed Saturday evening in Panama City.
Panama City police responded to the Comfort Inn off Jenks Avenue around 4:00 p.m.
Police say a man stabbed a woman in what they’re calling a domestic violence incident.
They say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this time.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.