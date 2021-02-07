Advertisement

One woman stabbed Saturday evening in Panama City

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One woman is seriously injured after she was stabbed Saturday evening in Panama City.

Panama City police responded to the Comfort Inn off Jenks Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

Police say a man stabbed a woman in what they’re calling a domestic violence incident.

They say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this time.

