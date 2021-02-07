Advertisement

Panama City Bags and Drums started a new weekly tradition downtown

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Pipes and Drums started a weekly tradition on Saturday.

The bagpipe band will be making an appearance in Downtown Panama City for the next few Saturdays.

They will parade down Harrison Avenue and then stop at House of Henry to play from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Marketing Manager for House of Henry, Jake Navaro said this was a unique way to get the community to see something they don’t normally get to.

“It is just when you see bagpipes, and when you see them playing it is so different and everybody knows bagpipes but not a lot of people have seen them live and this really brings something special not only to this restaurant but to all of downtown Panama City too,” Navaro said.

If you missed the performance this time, you can head back over to Downtown Panama City for the next few Saturdays to see the band march the streets.

