Sunday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain will end tonight and the clouds will exit Sunday morning giving way to a sunny Sunday over the panhandle. That sunshine should warm us up to near 60. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. Lows Sunday night into Monday will be in the low 40s w/mostly sunny skies to start the work week and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain quickly returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

