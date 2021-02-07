Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

Clouds increase first and then the rain chances
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move through the week we will see the clouds on the increase on Monday with rain returning by Tuesday to Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and it will be colder w/lows in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s. Monday will bring back the clouds, but it will remain dry w/warmer temps in the mid 60s. By later Monday night into Tuesday the rain chances return once again.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
People 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions were able to get their vaccines.
Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots

Latest News

Rain chances will be on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast
The clouds exit and the sun returns
Sunday Forecast
The clouds exit and the sun returns
Saturday Evening Forecast
Expect weather weather for the 1st half of the weekend.
Weekend Forecast