Bay County participating in state’s preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers is now available to Bay County residents. To preregister and be notified when vaccine appointments are available, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call (866) 201-0712.

“We are very excited to offer Bay County residents a waiting list for vaccines,” Sandon S. Speedling, director, Bay County Department of Health, said. “This new system will also allow for preregistration on the Internet or by phone, therefore increasing access.”

The myvaccine.fl.gov website allows individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available in the county. On the site, residents can select Bay County and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

“We’re grateful to the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis for making this software available and for helping ease the process of getting our residents vaccinated,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “Vaccinations, particularly of our elderly population, are going to have a huge impact on the trajectory of this pandemic.”

This week DOH-Bay will vaccinate 500 persons. This includes 200 homebound seniors and 300 seniors without Internet capabilities who called for an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks.

Additionally, as part of the statewide preregistration system, each county has a designated number that individuals can call and preregister with if they do not have Internet access. Bay County’s designated number is 866-201-0712.

The statewide preregistration system also provides each county with a designated help line number. This help line will connect individuals directly with an operator and answer questions regarding the preregistration system. Bay County’s help line number is 833-540-2033.

For additional information, please visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov, BayHealthCOVID19.org and FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.