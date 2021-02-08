Advertisement

FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Jose Afra.
Jose Afra.(FBI)
By Alex Jones
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (WTVM) - A New York man is behind bars in a child porn ring and the FBI is looking to identify all of his victims.

Jose Zafra was arrested by the FBI and charged with production of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. His age has not been released.

The FBI reports that Zafra has known victims in Columbus, Ga., Panama City, Fla. and Austin, Texas, but they are working to identify more.

Investigators allege that Zafra used social media app Snapchat to extort victims by using flattery, lies and other methods to get them to create child porn.

The investigation and subsequent stem from a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York that alleges that Zafra asked for and received child porn from a 9-year-old girl in Panama City, Fla.

Investigators also say they have identified multiple Snapchat account names associated with Zafra, including Definitely jose and jose.zafra. Two other account names that are sexually explicit were also identified.

Anyone with information on Zafra or who believes they are or may know a victim of his is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

