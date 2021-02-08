Five arrested in connection with Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a person in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say on January 28th, they responded to the 8500 block of Houston Street in reference to a shooting. When they got there they reportedly found a man lying in a yard with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen. The victim was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Deputies say the victim was buying marijuana from two men. They say when he got the money from his pocket, he was robbed at gun point and shot once. Deputies say those men were Diyontaie Robinson, 22, of Panama City, and Kevan Vital, 26, of Panama City.

The next day Robinson was arrested and charged with armed robbery and violation of probation.

Deputies say the U.S. Marshal Regional Task Force started looking for Vital. They say over the course of six days, they found out Vital was receiving help from several friends to keep from being caught. They say the friends were getting Vital hotel rooms, money, or driving him to new locations.

Vital’s girlfriend, Katlyn Lee, of Washington County, was arrested on February 4th and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm.

That same day, Zach Yarborugh, 26, of Panama City, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm.

The next day, deputies say while working leads to find Vital, he was seen around Mound Avenue. Authorities say Vital fled through the back yard of the residence and continued running behind a business on 23rd Street. He was caught and taken into custody without incident. He was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. They say Vital also had meth on him when he was arrested.

Also charged was Montavious Walden, 27, who lives on Mound Avenue, for accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for his part of helping Vital.

