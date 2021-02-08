Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
Pipes and Drums will now be performing down Harrison Avenue on Saturdays.
Panama City Bags and Drums started a new weekly tradition downtown
Cpl. David Hernandez of the Longwood Police Department was fired following an internal...
Fla. police officer fired for mocking coworker’s COVID-19 fears
An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Willie Spears has written a children's book about a Black Bay County pioneer.
Local man writes children’s book about Black Bay County pioneer

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force press briefing