Kentucky children honored through foundation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been two months since two Kentucky children lost their lives after being hit by a truck on a local miniature golf course.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were young, energetic kids with so much to offer, only to have their lives cut short in the blink of an eye.

Now their memory will live on through a foundation set up to make others love and laugh, just like Addie and Baylor often did.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner are being remembered for their big personalities.

Six-year-old Addie was a performer.

“She loved to sing. She loved to dance. She got a microphone for her birthday. That was just her,” mom Lauren Kirchgessner said.

Four-year-old Baylor was pro-golfer in the making, among other things.

“If you ever asked him what he wanted to do, he’d tell you ‘I want to be a fireman and a golfer like my daddy.’ I said, buddy, a fireman is a lot better thing to be than the golfer Daddy is,” dad Matt Kirchgessner said.

Parents Matt and Lauren said the two loved to help others.

Now, they’re carrying on Addie and Baylor’s generosity.

“Addie and Baylor we’re going to do a lot of big things. They still are, just through us and through this foundation,” Matt said.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission of making others see the world as Addie and Baylor did.

“I feel like Addie would love to help kids get books and Baylor would love for his firefighters and police officers to get things that they really need,” Lauren said.

More loving, more fun, and more caring.

Matt and Lauren said the idea started the day after the accident, and they’ve been hard at work ever since.

“We’re going to do things with books and libraries because our kids loved to read. So, we are redoing their school library here in Louisville,” Lauren said.

A book drive has already collected nearly 800 books for preschools in Louisville, Kentucky and Panama City.

The beach community they consider their second home.

“It was just our happy place and we will be back down there. It will continue to be,” Matt said.

Moving forward in ways Addie and Baylor can’t and holding onto their memory as inspiration.

Matt and Lauren said they have plans to start fundraising in Panama City as well.

You can find the link to their website here.

You can find the link to the Kirchgessner’s GoFundMe here.

