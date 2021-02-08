Advertisement

Kentucky children honored through foundation

Addie and Baylor are remembered for their big hearts and big personalities.
Addie and Baylor are remembered for their big hearts and big personalities.(Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been two months since two Kentucky children lost their lives after being hit by a truck on a local miniature golf course.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were young, energetic kids with so much to offer, only to have their lives cut short in the blink of an eye.

Now their memory will live on through a foundation set up to make others love and laugh, just like Addie and Baylor often did.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner are being remembered for their big personalities.

Six-year-old Addie was a performer.

“She loved to sing. She loved to dance. She got a microphone for her birthday. That was just her,” mom Lauren Kirchgessner said.

Four-year-old Baylor was pro-golfer in the making, among other things.

“If you ever asked him what he wanted to do, he’d tell you ‘I want to be a fireman and a golfer like my daddy.’ I said, buddy, a fireman is a lot better thing to be than the golfer Daddy is,” dad Matt Kirchgessner said.

Parents Matt and Lauren said the two loved to help others.

Now, they’re carrying on Addie and Baylor’s generosity.

“Addie and Baylor we’re going to do a lot of big things. They still are, just through us and through this foundation,” Matt said.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission of making others see the world as Addie and Baylor did.

“I feel like Addie would love to help kids get books and Baylor would love for his firefighters and police officers to get things that they really need,” Lauren said.

More loving, more fun, and more caring.

Matt and Lauren said the idea started the day after the accident, and they’ve been hard at work ever since.

“We’re going to do things with books and libraries because our kids loved to read. So, we are redoing their school library here in Louisville,” Lauren said.

A book drive has already collected nearly 800 books for preschools in Louisville, Kentucky and Panama City.

The beach community they consider their second home.

“It was just our happy place and we will be back down there. It will continue to be,” Matt said.

Moving forward in ways Addie and Baylor can’t and holding onto their memory as inspiration.

Matt and Lauren said they have plans to start fundraising in Panama City as well.

You can find the link to their website here.

You can find the link to the Kirchgessner’s GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Pipes and Drums will now be performing down Harrison Avenue on Saturdays.
Panama City Bags and Drums started a new weekly tradition downtown
Cpl. David Hernandez of the Longwood Police Department was fired following an internal...
Fla. police officer fired for mocking coworker’s COVID-19 fears
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Latest News

Edith Schulenburg was last seen Monday around noon.
Search for missing, endangered senior in Okaloosa County
L to R: Diyontaie Robinson, Kevan Vital, Zach Yarborugh, Montavious Walden
Five arrested in connection with Panama City Beach shooting
The new statewide preregistration system allowing seniors 65 and over and frontline health care...
Bay County participating in state’s preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators