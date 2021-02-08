Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash

A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in Washington County.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m., on Highway 79 near Dog Track Road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of a semi-truck was turning left on Hwy 79 when a 48-year-old motorcyclist, heading south, hit the back of the tractor trailer.

Officials said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike; we’re told he died as a result of his injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the tractor trailer involved was from Marianna. Troopers say he sustained no injuries.

FHP officials said charges are pending.

