Advertisement

Northstar Church Callaway Campus celebrates grand reopening

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After two years of repairing and renovating the Northstar Church Callaway campus from Hurricane Michael, its doors are finally reopened.

”Our first service we had a lot of new faces, a lot of people we haven’t seen in a while, it was great it was really fun,” Callaway Campus Pastor Lee Cordell said.

Church members said the rebuilding process has taken longer than normal with the pandemic. After all the trials the church has been through, everyone is glad the campus is finally functioning once again.

”But I think it is a big deal too for the community, we have been going through so much, and people are still going through it and I think every time there is something comes up it is a positive note for our community and kind of gives everybody some hope and excitement for the future,” Cordell said.

While service looks a little different because of the pandemic, church members said they are thankful they can finally be together in the building.

”One of the real problems with the pandemic is everyone is separated and so they have at least been able to come back here and we still do social distancing and we still do the masks and all the stuff, but at least you can see people and talk to people,” Cordell said.

Church members hope the church will continue to be a positive place in the community.

”We are so thankful for God providing us with this great facility in this community for us to be able to give people hope and build relationships with the community and support the continuing rebuild over here,” Callaway Campus Kids Ministry Director, Michelle Cassell said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
One dead after accident involving train in Panama City
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida retirement changes coming soon
People 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions were able to get their vaccines.
Some people 64 and younger get their first COVID-19 shots

Latest News

Northstar church Callaway campus reopens
Northstar church Callaway campus reopens
Rain chances will be on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast
St. Andrews businesses throw own Mardi Gras celebrations
St. Andrews businesses throw own Mardi Gras celebrations