Northstar Church Callaway Campus celebrates grand reopening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After two years of repairing and renovating the Northstar Church Callaway campus from Hurricane Michael, its doors are finally reopened.

”Our first service we had a lot of new faces, a lot of people we haven’t seen in a while, it was great it was really fun,” Callaway Campus Pastor Lee Cordell said.

Church members said the rebuilding process has taken longer than normal with the pandemic. After all the trials the church has been through, everyone is glad the campus is finally functioning once again.

”But I think it is a big deal too for the community, we have been going through so much, and people are still going through it and I think every time there is something comes up it is a positive note for our community and kind of gives everybody some hope and excitement for the future,” Cordell said.

While service looks a little different because of the pandemic, church members said they are thankful they can finally be together in the building.

”One of the real problems with the pandemic is everyone is separated and so they have at least been able to come back here and we still do social distancing and we still do the masks and all the stuff, but at least you can see people and talk to people,” Cordell said.

Church members hope the church will continue to be a positive place in the community.

”We are so thankful for God providing us with this great facility in this community for us to be able to give people hope and build relationships with the community and support the continuing rebuild over here,” Callaway Campus Kids Ministry Director, Michelle Cassell said.

