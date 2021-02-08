Search for missing, endangered senior in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a woman they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Edith Madeline Schulenburg, 90, of Destin, was last seen around noon Monday in Destin wearing a tan and gray jacket and a multi-colored shirt. They say she was driving a 2004 silver Saturn, Florida tag Y57WWL.

Schulenburg suffers from dementia and her whereabouts are unknown.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.