Advertisement

At least one killed in crash on Highway 388

Highway 388 was closed down at the Highway 77 after a crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 388 was closed down at the Highway 77 after a crash Tuesday morning.(Bay County TMC Twitter)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 388 in Bay County Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the fatal crash was on Highway 388 near Highway 77.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say traffic is shut down on 388 and suggest using Highway 20 from 79 or 77 if you need to travel in the area. They also say any Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport traffic will need to go to the airport from Highway 79.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims
A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash
Addie and Baylor are remembered for their big hearts and big personalities.
Kentucky children honored through foundation

Latest News

Local business offers couples painting class
Local business offers couples painting class
A man now sits behind bars following an altercation where he allegedly charged at someone with...
Man arrested, facing several charges including aggravated assault with a knife
A stolen car led to arrest of murder suspect.
Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect
Doctors who abort a fetus after more than 20 weeks of gestation could be charged with a felony...
Florida Abortions Under Fire