At least one killed in crash on Highway 388

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 388 in Bay County Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the fatal crash was on Highway 388 near Highway 77.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say traffic is shut down on 388 and suggest using Highway 20 from 79 or 77 if you need to travel in the area. They also say any Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport traffic will need to go to the airport from Highway 79.

