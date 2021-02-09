Advertisement

Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy

Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is releasing a statement after a video not considered appropriate for school was shown in a classroom.

The school district released this statement Monday:

“We are aware that a few students in a third grade class at Breakfast Point Academy may have viewed a two-minute video last week that is not considered appropriate for school. The teacher contends that the video was shared inadvertently and we are in the process of completing an investigation into this situation. Educators are held to a very high standard and so we are always disappointed to hear of a concern like this but we are committed to doing all we can to investigate fully and move forward appropriately.

“We do understand that students and parents may have questions regarding this situation but ongoing HR investigations are confidential. Additionally, state statute outlines a ten-day embargo period for any reprimands or documents that result from any HR investigations so that the employee has time to respond.

“Unfortunately, in this age of technology and social media, students and teachers can access a plethora of materials which may or may not be appropriate for school.  While we have an extensive firewall and monitoring services, no system is foolproof. We will be conducting additional training with our staff to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place while also making sure our students have the support they need. We will always be focused on the safety and security of our students and we appreciate the continued trust and partnership of our parents, guardians and community stakeholders.”

