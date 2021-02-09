Cook Girls’ Bakery opens brick-and-mortar store, shows off festive treats

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we’ve got you covered with how to celebrate the holiday. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Cook Girls’ Bakery to show us some festive treats.

Cook Girls’ Bakery first opened in July 2017, as a Cottage Food in-home bakery, but the sisters have made some exciting moves since then, opening their first retail location in Panama City this past weekend. That building is located at 748 15th Street. They offer a unique selection of treats from cookies, to cakes, to brownies, to more.

To place your orders you can call (850) 890-8169 or email Courtney and Ashley at orders@cookgirlsbakery.com.

For more about their recent grand opening and to see how you can recreate some of these treats at home, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.