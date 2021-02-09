Advertisement

Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ruled a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district can’t be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges.

He’s also accused of wounding 17 people with an AR-15 assault-style rifle at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims
A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash
Addie and Baylor are remembered for their big hearts and big personalities.
Kentucky children honored through foundation

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Kobe Bryant crash pilot disoriented in clouds, agency says
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77