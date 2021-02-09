Advertisement

Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve coming soon

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in between North Bay and McKitchen’s Bayou, the Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve will be a quiet sanctuary for wildlife and visitors.

”You will find beautiful hiking trails, nature trails and a wildlife observation platform for people to enjoy,” said Doug Hattaway, senior project manager for Trust for Public Land.

Hattaway says the new park, located off County Road 2321 near Deerpoint Elementary, is a $15-million project paid for with money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

“The funding for this project is coming out of Early Restoration Natural Resource Damage Assessment funding that came out of that oil spill,” Hattaway said.

The park includes 98 acres that you will soon be able to hike, bike, fish and even paddle board on.

“We have designed this park so that improvements to allow for public access into it are congregated along the water and the shore lines leaving a very large portion of the park quite natural,” Hattaway said.

The project was put together by a partnership with The Trust for Public Land and the Department of Environmental Protection. Once built, it will be gifted to the city of Lynn Haven.

“I hope that this community will rally around as a special destination to provide healing and connection as a community,” Hattaway said.

Finishing touches are still being put on the massive park, which is expected to be open by mid-March.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims
An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Pipes and Drums will now be performing down Harrison Avenue on Saturdays.
Panama City Bags and Drums started a new weekly tradition downtown

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced details Monday of Operation Watchdog, which wrapped up...
BCSO Presser
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
Doctors who abort a fetus after more than 20 weeks of gestation could be charged with a felony...
Florida abortions under fire
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapon ban