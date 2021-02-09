Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve coming soon

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in between North Bay and McKitchen’s Bayou, the Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve will be a quiet sanctuary for wildlife and visitors.

”You will find beautiful hiking trails, nature trails and a wildlife observation platform for people to enjoy,” said Doug Hattaway, senior project manager for Trust for Public Land.

Hattaway says the new park, located off County Road 2321 near Deerpoint Elementary, is a $15-million project paid for with money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

“The funding for this project is coming out of Early Restoration Natural Resource Damage Assessment funding that came out of that oil spill,” Hattaway said.

The park includes 98 acres that you will soon be able to hike, bike, fish and even paddle board on.

“We have designed this park so that improvements to allow for public access into it are congregated along the water and the shore lines leaving a very large portion of the park quite natural,” Hattaway said.

The project was put together by a partnership with The Trust for Public Land and the Department of Environmental Protection. Once built, it will be gifted to the city of Lynn Haven.

“I hope that this community will rally around as a special destination to provide healing and connection as a community,” Hattaway said.

Finishing touches are still being put on the massive park, which is expected to be open by mid-March.

