Man arrested, facing several charges including aggravated assault with a knife

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man now sits behind bars following an altercation where he allegedly charged at someone with a knife.

31-year-old Leroy Cooper of Greenwood, faces charges of aggravated assault with a knife, armed burglary of a structure, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

On the morning of February 4th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Applewhite St. in Greenwood to a reported armed disturbance.

When deputies arrived on scene, several construction workers were on-site at a charity homebuilding project reviewing blueprints when a loud commotion was heard from a nearby storage container on the property.

Upon investigation, a man later identified to be Leroy Cooper was discovered in the container.

According to officials, when Cooper spotted the gentleman, he charged at him with a knife.

Officials also add Cooper was yelling threats and profanity and attempted to cut the man with the knife.

Cooper initially refused to leave the container, but surrendered after a short time.

Prior to being searched, Cooper admitted to possessing marijuana.

Officials report, Cooper is believed to have been living in the storage container he was located in.

This is not the first time Cooper was discovered in this very same unit, the first incident taking place on another date.

Cooper currently awaits his first court appearance in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

