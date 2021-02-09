Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see clouds on the increase tonight and the humidity increasing as well. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 50s. Rain chances increase overnight into Tuesday morning when showers and storms become likely. The showers and storms will move west to east over the panhandle and will taper off by the afternoon/evening. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 60s. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday highs will reach the 70s, the clouds will remain, but rain chances will be low. Rain chances increase again Friday and Saturday.

